Coshocton - Sharon Rose Shaffer, age 68, of Coshocton, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Altercare of Coshocton. She was born in Minneapolis. Minnesota on January 17, 1951 to the late Carol and Ruth Meyers. In 1972, she married John William Shaffer, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by her son, Thomas Shaffer and granddaughter, Shyla Rose Shaffer.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisley fh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
