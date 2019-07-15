|
Shaun Moore
Fresno - Shaun Alan Moore, 53, of Fresno, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Shaun was born in Huntington, WV on April 12, 1966 to Orlan Lee and Constance Gayle (Sheets) Moore. He was a foreman for McWayne Ductile for 27 years. On July 24, 2005, Shaun married Roberta (Bassett) Moore. He loved to spend time outdoors with his family going boating, camping, and riding on his 4 wheeler.
Shaun is survived by his loving wife, Roberta, two children, Cody Alan Moore and Sidney Ann Moore, mother, Constance, three siblings: Sara Gayle (Jim) Day, Orlan Christopher Moore, and Eric Vale Moore, niece Jordan Day, nephew, Alexander Day, mother-in-law, Ann Bassett, many cousins, and numerous friends.
Shaun is preceded in death by his father, Orlan, and his father-in-law, Robert "Bob" Bassett.
Per his family's wishes, a cremation will take place at a later date. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on July 15, 2019