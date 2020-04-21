|
Shelly Annette Layton (Cowdery)
Newcomerstown - Shelly Annette Layton (Cowdery), age 47, of Newcomerstown, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on November 14, 1972 in Coshocton to Ronald and Sharon (Scott) Layton.
Shelly graduated from Coshocton High School in 1991 and then worked at the Shoe Dept. for many years. She loved being a homemaker and took great pride in doing so. Shelly was an avid Browns and Buckeye fan. For those that had the privilege of knowing Shelly, you knew that she put everyone else above herself and would do anything for you. She loved her family and friends more than anything and this world has become a better place because of her.
Shelly is survived by her father, Ronald Layton of West Lafayette, two sons, David Buker of Johnstown and Christopher Buker of Coshocton, fiancé, Bob Cowdery of Newcomerstown, sister, Sue Layton of Akron, brother, Scott (Sarah) Layton of Coshocton, best friend Dee Dee Klusty of West Lafayette, several nieces and nephews and her two dogs, Ava and Zandolf.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Sharon Layton and her grandparents.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. A private funeral and burial will take place at a later date.
Shelly gave the gift of life and was an organ and tissue donor. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43212.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020