Sherlyn Shriver
Warsaw - Sherlyn K. (Shutt) Shriver, 73, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House in Zanesville.
Born June 19, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Delbert and Olive (Smith) Shutt. A 1964 graduate of Coshocton High School, she was employed by various industries in Coshocton, most recently the Coshocton Village Inn & Suites until her retirement.
Surviving are a son, Denver Shriver of Ladson, SC; daughter, Tanya (Randy) Roahrig of Coshocton; daughter, Debbra Ringwalt of Warsaw; son, Craig (Stacey) Shriver of Warsaw; seven grandchildren, Samantha Ringwalt, Conner & Ashley Roahrig, Chandler, Raegan, Caleb & Caily Shriver; a brother, Tom (Barb) Shutt; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Shutt and Betty Shutt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Dreama Joyce & Dora Ann Shriver; three brothers, Carl, Wayne & Ronnie Shutt; and a sister, Betty Lou Shutt.
Sherlyn put up a brave fight during her brief illness. She adored and loved her children and grandchildren until the very end. She enjoyed watching their school activities. Her family was her pride and joy.
Per Sherlyn's wishes, a private service will be held at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville, OH 43701. Her family would also like those who are able to consider giving blood in honor of Sherlyn.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020