Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley A. Jones Obituary
Shirley A. Jones

Coshocton - Shirley A. Jones, 81, of Coshocton passed away at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home on Thursday March 19, 2020.

Shirley was born in Riverside, California on April 19, 1938 to the late Raymond H. and Ann Marie (Mourguiart) Basinger.

She was a homemaker throughout her life and treasured her time with her family and friends. Shirley also enjoyed, cooking, canning, gardening and listening to music.

Shirley is survived by her husband Tommy R. Jones whom she married October 5, 1957; children Jay Jeffrey (Barbara) Jones of Carroll, OH Linda (Greg) Bender of N. Lawrence, OH, Teresa (Rick) Holder of West Lafayette and Traci Jones of Westerville; five grandchildren Jonathan (Christina) Jones, Jeremy (Ian) Jones, Justin Bender, Jenna (Ty) Colucci and Ashleigh (Chris) Snyder; three great grandchildren Jayla Bender, Jaxon Bender and Maci Snyder.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday March 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steven Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune