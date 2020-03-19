|
|
Shirley A. Jones
Coshocton - Shirley A. Jones, 81, of Coshocton passed away at Lafayette Pointe Nursing Home on Thursday March 19, 2020.
Shirley was born in Riverside, California on April 19, 1938 to the late Raymond H. and Ann Marie (Mourguiart) Basinger.
She was a homemaker throughout her life and treasured her time with her family and friends. Shirley also enjoyed, cooking, canning, gardening and listening to music.
Shirley is survived by her husband Tommy R. Jones whom she married October 5, 1957; children Jay Jeffrey (Barbara) Jones of Carroll, OH Linda (Greg) Bender of N. Lawrence, OH, Teresa (Rick) Holder of West Lafayette and Traci Jones of Westerville; five grandchildren Jonathan (Christina) Jones, Jeremy (Ian) Jones, Justin Bender, Jenna (Ty) Colucci and Ashleigh (Chris) Snyder; three great grandchildren Jayla Bender, Jaxon Bender and Maci Snyder.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Monday March 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM where funeral services will begin at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steven Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020