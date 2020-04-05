|
|
Shirley Ann Wright
Coshocton - Shirley Ann Wright, 76, of Coshocton, OH passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Zanesville on May 4, 1943 to the late Clarence and Annabelle (Wright) Moore.
Shirley worked in banking most of her life before retiring. After retirement she was the secretary for Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church, where she was a member.
Shirley is survived by her husband, John Wright, whom she married July 7, 1961; children Pam (Chris) Covic of Coshocton and Greg (Peggy) Wright of Coulterville, IL; grandchildren Cory and Justin (Donna) Covic of Coshocton, and David (Megan) and Brandon Wright both of IL. Six Great grandchildren, Zoey, Lincoln, Aurelia, Charlotte, Addison, and Jacob; brother Ed (Sherry) Moore of Georgia; and her four legged companion, Gunner.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her brother Jim Moore and sister Kay Emerson.
Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, a cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards Interim Hospice of Coshocton or the Burt Avenue Wesleyan Church. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020