|
|
Shirley Anne Williams
Coshocton - Shirley Anne Williams, 91, of Coshocton passed away at her home on Friday February 28, 2020.
Shirley was born in Coshocton on November 7, 1928 to the late Clyde and Edna (Baumgardner) Voshall.
She was a homemaker throughout her life, enjoyed music, reading and spending time with her family. Shirley was also a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Coshocton.
Shirley is survived by her two children Ann (Lew) Terrell and David J. Williams both of Coshocton; two sisters in law Karen Voshall of Florida and Mary Smith of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband David G. Williams who passed away in 1989.
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday March 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM- 11:00 AM. Graveside funeral services will follow in South lawn Cemetery at 11:30 AM with Pastor Carolyn Mann officiating.
An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020