Shirley D. Best
Shirley D. Best

Conesville - Shirley D. Best, 66, of Conesville passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. She was born in Coshocton on September 28, 1954. Shirley was a graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked various jobs thru out her life; most recently she worked as a service writer at Walmart, before retiring in 2015. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary with the Conesville Fire Department. Shirley was one of the most caring people you would ever meet, she always put others before herself and enjoyed doing it. One of her greatest joys in life was her grandchildren and spending time with them. Shirley is survived by her husband of 30 years, David Best; sons Jason Donley, Devin Donley, and David "Chance" Best; mother Gladys (Appis) Thomas; grandchildren Kalhen, Koen, Finn, Mason, and Owen Donley, and Tryton Best; brother Butch Thomas; sister Judy Glaneman; special niece Rochelle Berry; and several nieces and nephews. Shirley is preceded in death by her father, Raymond Thomas and sister Cynthia Thomas. Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 5:00pm -7:00pm with a memorial service beginning at 7:00pm with Pastor Jeff Calkins officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Conesville Volunteer Fire Department; envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
