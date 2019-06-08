Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
(740) 754-2111
For more information about
Shirley Nethers
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
714 Main Street P.O. Box 101
Dresden, OH 43821
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Nethers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Nethers


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Nethers Obituary
Shirley Nethers

Dresden - Shirley A. Nethers, 88, of Dresden, Ohio died Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.

Born September 23, 1930 in Nashport, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Stump) Swope and was a 1948 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. She was also a graduate of Merideth Business College of Zanesville. For many years Shirley was a billing clerk for Family Physicians of Coshocton. Later she was a tour guide with the Longaberger Company. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and was the church organist for nearly 60 years. She was also a member of the Greater Zanesville singers. Shirley was a 4-H advisor in Dresden for many years and she enjoyed bowling and playing "bunco" with her friends in Dresden.

Surviving is one son, Douglas P. (Amy) Nethers of Dresden; two daughters, Cheryl E. (Gary) Bogard of Mansfield, Ohio and Pamela L. (Richard) Wheeler of Dresden; five grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Wheeler, Brice Nethers, Colin Nethers, Shelley (Darin) McUen and Suzanne (Chris) Oldham and four great grandchildren, Reganne Wheeler, Griffin Wheeler, Aiden Oldham and Caleb Oldham. Also surviving is one sister, Patty Prince of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Nethers whom she married April 19, 1953 and who died July 9, 1982.

Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Purvis officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House or to Dresden United Methodist Church.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
coshoctontribune