Shirley Nethers
Dresden - Shirley A. Nethers, 88, of Dresden, Ohio died Thursday morning, June 6, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born September 23, 1930 in Nashport, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lester and Dorothy (Stump) Swope and was a 1948 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. She was also a graduate of Merideth Business College of Zanesville. For many years Shirley was a billing clerk for Family Physicians of Coshocton. Later she was a tour guide with the Longaberger Company. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and was the church organist for nearly 60 years. She was also a member of the Greater Zanesville singers. Shirley was a 4-H advisor in Dresden for many years and she enjoyed bowling and playing "bunco" with her friends in Dresden.
Surviving is one son, Douglas P. (Amy) Nethers of Dresden; two daughters, Cheryl E. (Gary) Bogard of Mansfield, Ohio and Pamela L. (Richard) Wheeler of Dresden; five grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Wheeler, Brice Nethers, Colin Nethers, Shelley (Darin) McUen and Suzanne (Chris) Oldham and four great grandchildren, Reganne Wheeler, Griffin Wheeler, Aiden Oldham and Caleb Oldham. Also surviving is one sister, Patty Prince of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul B. Nethers whom she married April 19, 1953 and who died July 9, 1982.
Calling hours will be 2pm to 4pm Sunday, June 9, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, June 10, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Richard Purvis officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Morrison House or to Dresden United Methodist Church.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 8, 2019