Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Calling hours
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:30 PM
Franklin Cemetery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Parks


1950 - 2020
Shirley Parks Obituary
Shirley Parks

Coshocton - Shirley R. Parks, 69, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH on Sunday, May 17th 2020. She was born in Woodsfield, OH on May 18th, 1950 to the late Susan Waneta (Yost) and Lynn Dale Hall.

Shirley is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jim Parks; siblings Charlotte Johnson and Dennis (Joyce) Hall; several nieces and nephews including Everett Hall, Henry Hall, Roy Hall, Dave Johnson, Dan Johnson, Bruce Perone and Susan Perone; and many great nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Russell) Perone, brother Larry Hall and brother-in-law Cecil Johnson.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 11am-12pm. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm in Franklin Cemetery with Pastor Mark Granger officiating.

Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020
