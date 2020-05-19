|
|
Shirley Parks
Coshocton - Shirley R. Parks, 69, passed away at Aultman Hospital in Canton, OH on Sunday, May 17th 2020. She was born in Woodsfield, OH on May 18th, 1950 to the late Susan Waneta (Yost) and Lynn Dale Hall.
Shirley is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, Jim Parks; siblings Charlotte Johnson and Dennis (Joyce) Hall; several nieces and nephews including Everett Hall, Henry Hall, Roy Hall, Dave Johnson, Dan Johnson, Bruce Perone and Susan Perone; and many great nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy (Russell) Perone, brother Larry Hall and brother-in-law Cecil Johnson.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday May 21, 2020 from 11am-12pm. A graveside service will follow at 12:30pm in Franklin Cemetery with Pastor Mark Granger officiating.
Due to Covid-19, we are requesting visitors coming to the funeral home wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 19 to May 20, 2020