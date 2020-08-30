Solomon I. Bell, Sr.
Columbus - The family of Solomon I. Bell, Sr. is saddened to announce his passing on August 28, 2020 in Columbus, OH. Born January 23, 1935 in Hagerstown, MD, Solomon was a member of the Supreme Council of the House of Jacob and an Army veteran. He graduated from Keene High School in Coshocton, OH. Solomon lived in Columbus, OH for over 60 years and worked at Doctor's Hospital North, where he served as The Director of Radiology. He had a love for all music, reading and travel. Preceded in death by brother, General Bell; wife, Mardesky Bell; and son, Solomon Bell, Jr. He is survived by daughters, Michelle Bell and Rebecca Bell; grandson, Noah Bell; brothers, Edward Bell, Jr. and James Method; sisters, Abigail Johnson, Ruth Harris and Anna Maria Bell; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Service 12PM, Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Columbus, OH. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To post an expression of sympathy and support for the family, you are encouraged to visit Solomon's memorial celebration wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com