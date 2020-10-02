Stacie Jo McCullough
Coshocton - Stacie Jo McCullough, age 69 of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1951, in Coshocton, to the late Gene and Doris (Teal) Trout.
On September 28, 1972, she married Rand McCullough who survives.
Stacie worked for over 30 years with AEP, Coshocton and then worked for 10 years at AK Steel. She was a former member of the Coshocton Moose; she enjoyed bowling all over the state of Ohio, archery and drag racing with her husband. Stacie was full of life and everyone loved being with her. She will be truly be missed by everyone that knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rand McCullough of Coshocton, her three children, JB Bachelder of Warsaw, Shea (Joshua) Fink of Dresden and Troy (Raquel) Ogle of Coshocton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Along with her parents, Stacie is preceded in death by her infant grandson, Lane.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00am with Pastor Neal Dearyan officiating with COVID-19 health & safety precautions being observed. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
.