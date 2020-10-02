1/
Stacie Jo McCullough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stacie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stacie Jo McCullough

Coshocton - Stacie Jo McCullough, age 69 of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on January 30, 1951, in Coshocton, to the late Gene and Doris (Teal) Trout.

On September 28, 1972, she married Rand McCullough who survives.

Stacie worked for over 30 years with AEP, Coshocton and then worked for 10 years at AK Steel. She was a former member of the Coshocton Moose; she enjoyed bowling all over the state of Ohio, archery and drag racing with her husband. Stacie was full of life and everyone loved being with her. She will be truly be missed by everyone that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rand McCullough of Coshocton, her three children, JB Bachelder of Warsaw, Shea (Joshua) Fink of Dresden and Troy (Raquel) Ogle of Coshocton; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Along with her parents, Stacie is preceded in death by her infant grandson, Lane.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00am with Pastor Neal Dearyan officiating with COVID-19 health & safety precautions being observed. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved