Stella Faye Caddell
Coshocton - Stella Faye Caddell, 91, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. She was born in Bell County, Ky on April 10, 1929 to the late Samuel and Mary (Phelps) Saylor.
Faye was a member of the Victory Baptist Church for more than 40 years, she loved talking on the phone with her friends, drinking coffee, and she absolutely adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Faye is survived by her daughter Vicki (Tim) Cognion of Nashport; three grandchildren, Jessica (Clint Hill) Hamilton of Nashport, Brandon (Erica) Hamilton of Zanesville, and Tanner (Carly Abraham) Cognion of Texas; great grandchildren Keondre, Scarlett, Daxton, and Everlee Faye, who she was named after; sisters Bonnie Helton and Sylvia Gregory; brother Bob Saylor; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, Faye is preceded in death by her husband, Evart "Red" Caddell, who passed away May 7, 2015; Siblings Ruby Wright, Morris Saylor, Samuel Saylor, and James Saylor.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00pm - 2:00pm with funeral services beginning at 2:00pm with Pastor Ralph Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.