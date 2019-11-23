|
|
Stephen Allen Jennings
Coshocton - Stephen Allen Jennings age 78 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away November 22, 2019 at home following a short illness.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Stephen was born August 22, 1941 in Coshocton, Ohio to Jack Edward and Madeline Jane (Nunnelly) Jennings. On February 21, 1963 he married Pauline Faye McVay who preceded him in death September 14, 2019. He served in the United States Army. He also worked at General Electric for 35 years.
Surviving are a son Butch Jennings; daughter Shelley (John) Duff; eight grandchildren Stephanie (Monica) Miller, Aaron Jennings, Ryan Jennings, Mark Wright, Chance Jennings, Scott Jennings Jr., Cody Ware and Stevie Jennings; fifteen great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son Scott Jennings and a grandson John Duff Jr. (Bub).
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019