Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Jennings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Allen Jennings

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Allen Jennings Obituary
Stephen Allen Jennings

Coshocton - Stephen Allen Jennings age 78 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away November 22, 2019 at home following a short illness.

Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Dan Eggan officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Stephen was born August 22, 1941 in Coshocton, Ohio to Jack Edward and Madeline Jane (Nunnelly) Jennings. On February 21, 1963 he married Pauline Faye McVay who preceded him in death September 14, 2019. He served in the United States Army. He also worked at General Electric for 35 years.

Surviving are a son Butch Jennings; daughter Shelley (John) Duff; eight grandchildren Stephanie (Monica) Miller, Aaron Jennings, Ryan Jennings, Mark Wright, Chance Jennings, Scott Jennings Jr., Cody Ware and Stevie Jennings; fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son Scott Jennings and a grandson John Duff Jr. (Bub).

Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
coshoctontribune