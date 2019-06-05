|
Steven Strickmaker
Dry Branch - Steven Eugene Strickmaker, age 64 of Dry Branch, West Virginia, passed away at Akron General Medical Center. He was born on December 4, 1954 to the late Caroline (Gross) and Eugene Ted Strickmaker. After high school, Steven went on to join the United Stated Marines and after serving he joined the Unites States Army. On April 25, 2005 he married, Kathy (Howell) Strickmaker, who survives. Steven loved driving his truck and his dog Mattie that rode along with him.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Suzie (Tim) Smith of Oak Harbor, Washington and Christie (Joe) Geitgey of Marietta, Georgia; siblings, Susan Strickmaker of Millersburg and Greg (Deborah) Strickmaker of Gnadenhutten.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 2pm, at South Lawn Cemetery in Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Scot Caley officiating.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 5, 2019