Sue Darr
Coshocton - Sue Elaine (Wilson) Darr, 73, of Coshocton, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital.
Sue was born in Coshocton on March 24, 1946 to the late Cecil and Alva (Henderson) Wilson. On July 27, 1965, she married William A. "Bud" Darr, Sr., who preceded her in death on February 18, 2011.
Sue is survived by three children: William A. "Bill" Darr, Jr. and wife Stephanie, Robert C. "Bob" Darr and wife Amy, and Richard B. "Dick" Darr and wife Darla; 11 grandchildren: Charissa (Justin) Freeman, Shelby (Hartley Dunlap) Darr, Dustin Rhodes, Buddy Darr, Hunter Darr, Crystal (Kyle) Andrews, Vikki (Kyle Mullen) Andrews, Allison (Chris Bullock) Darr, Taylor (Nene) Darr, Kamra (Jason Freeman) Watson, and Kelsey Watson. Sue had 18 great-grandchildren whom she enjoyed and loved very much. She is also survived by her sister, Sharon Maston, and a lot of extended family.
Along with her husband and parents, Sue was preceded in death by her daughter, Amy Watson, who died on January 11, 2002, as well as her brother, Sonny Wilson, and two sisters, Carol Madison and Dorothy Wilson.
Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Franklin Cemetery.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 9, 2019