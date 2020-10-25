1/1
Susan M. Strickmaker
Susan M. Strickmaker

Uhrichsville - Susan M. Strickmaker, 64, of Uhrichsville, Ohio passed away at Trinity West Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio on Saturday October 24, 2020.

Susan was born in New Philadelphia, Ohio on August 22, 1956 to the late Eugene T. and Caroline M. (Gross) Strickmaker.

She is survived by her brother Gregory (Deborah) Strickmaker of Gnadenhutten, Ohio.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother Steven Strickmaker.

Graveside funeral services will be held in South Lawn Cemetery, Coshocton on Wednesday October 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM Pastor Scot Caley officiating.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
