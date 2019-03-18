Syler James Will



Coshocton - Syler James Will was born on July 22, 1998 in Coshocton, OH. He was raised in Coshocton with his brothers and sisters and deeply loved by a community of friends, family, and educators alike.



Syler was an outgoing, warm, and rambunctious spirit who loved playing with his parents, siblings, and cousins. He lit up every room he was in and his contagious belly laugh welcomed closer everyone who was lucky enough to be near him. As a kid, Syler spent his time between Coshocton and Sandusky. He loved eating, wrestling his uncles, comparing tummies with grandpa, and Spiderman.



As a young man, Syler enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, (especially country and rap), and hanging out with his fun-loving friends. He spoke straight, so you never had to guess what he was thinking, and cared deeply for others, always making sure people around him were having a good time. He was a protector to his younger brother and sister. He was an absolute joy and his genuine spirit and big heart made him beloved by all. He loved making homemade noodles with Grandma Cooper for Thanksgiving dinner.



Syler had plans to join the military and one day open a shrimp truck in Florida.



After a long battle with cancer, Syler passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 at the age of twenty. His combination of strength and grace in the face of adversity was an inspiration to those who witnessed it. He fought until the end while maintaining his positive attitude and selfless heart. In his final days, he expressed more worry for the family and friends he would leave behind than he did for himself.



He is survived by his mother Rebecca L. "Becky" Cooper and father David Will both of Coshocton; siblings Shannon A. Will of Washington, D.C., Chase M. Will of Port Clinton, Jacob A. Will of Bowling Green, Zander M. Blake of Coshocton and McKynlee J. Buckmaster of Coshocton; grandparents Louise and Joe Kennedy of Sandusky and Barbara Cooper of Coshocton; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.



Our family has deeply appreciated the outpouring of love and support for Syler.



Syler is preceded in death by his grandfather Kevin Cooper.



Syler's family would like to extend a special thank you to Aunt Marina and Coach Jim Woodrum for their kindness, compassion and support of Syler this past year.







Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Thursday March 21, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A funeral service for Syler will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 11:00 AM.







Memorial contributions may be directed to the Coshocton Redskins Football Boosters, 1739 Evergreen Park Dr., Coshocton, Ohio 43812, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.







