Tamie Daugherty
Warsaw - Tamie Jean (Lawrence) Daugherty, 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born Sept. 24, 1958 to the late Donald F. and Mary K. (Hamer) Lawrence. She married Craig I. Daugherty Jan. 13, 1974, who preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2010. She worked with her brother at Ron's Restaurant (the "Pool Hall") for many years. She loved hummingbirds, listening to her wind chimes, and being outdoors. Gardening and canoeing were among her favorite activities.
She is survived by her companion of several years, Tracy McVay of Warsaw; two sons, Brian (Lisa) Daugherty of Walhonding, and Tony (Stacy) Daugherty of Warsaw; four grandchildren, Brian Daugherty, Austin Daugherty, Jenna (Kaitlin) Burchfield, & Carlea Daugherty; a great-granddaughter, Bella Amber Daugherty; two brothers, Tom (Janet) Lawrence of Coshocton, and Ronnie (Jodie) Lawrence of Warsaw; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Zimmer of Warsaw; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donnie, Larry, & Rusty Lawrence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Robert Wright officiating. Capacity is limited, and face coverings will be required for all in attendance. A live stream of the services will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook for those unable to attend. Burial will follow in Spring Mountain Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com
to send condolences to the family.
Memorial donations may be directed to Interim Hospice, 499 S. 2nd St. Coshocton, OH 43812.