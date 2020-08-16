1/1
Tamie Daugherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tamie Daugherty

Warsaw - Tamie Jean (Lawrence) Daugherty, 61, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at her residence.

She was born Sept. 24, 1958 to the late Donald F. and Mary K. (Hamer) Lawrence. She married Craig I. Daugherty Jan. 13, 1974, who preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2010. She worked with her brother at Ron's Restaurant (the "Pool Hall") for many years. She loved hummingbirds, listening to her wind chimes, and being outdoors. Gardening and canoeing were among her favorite activities.

She is survived by her companion of several years, Tracy McVay of Warsaw; two sons, Brian (Lisa) Daugherty of Walhonding, and Tony (Stacy) Daugherty of Warsaw; four grandchildren, Brian Daugherty, Austin Daugherty, Jenna (Kaitlin) Burchfield, & Carlea Daugherty; a great-granddaughter, Bella Amber Daugherty; two brothers, Tom (Janet) Lawrence of Coshocton, and Ronnie (Jodie) Lawrence of Warsaw; a sister, Sandy (Gary) Zimmer of Warsaw; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Donnie, Larry, & Rusty Lawrence.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Robert Wright officiating. Capacity is limited, and face coverings will be required for all in attendance. A live stream of the services will be available at the Fischer Funeral Home-Warsaw page on Facebook for those unable to attend. Burial will follow in Spring Mountain Cemetery. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the family.

Memorial donations may be directed to Interim Hospice, 499 S. 2nd St. Coshocton, OH 43812.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved