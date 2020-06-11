Tammy Powelson
Coshocton - Tammy Lee Powelson, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her home. She was born on February 24, 1966 in Newcastle, PA. to Sandy Kittell and Lynn Powelson Sr. Step parents were Dean Kittell and Pat Powelson. She was a 1984 graduate of Coshocton High School where she was a cheerleader, mascot and class brownie. She was a physical therapy assistant at the prestigious, Heinzerling Foundation. Even after her career ended prematurely there, she continued to work training service dogs for children with autism. Most important to her were her own devoted service dogs and companions, Russell and Libby.
She is survived by her parents and siblings; Lynn (Crystal) Powelson Jr. of Coshocton, Scott (Andrea) Powelson of Newcomerstown, Amy (Kevin) Powelson of Dresden and Jeffery Kittell Sr. of Parma; Very special to her were, Aunt Loretta and Uncle Dick and nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Shayla and Jeffery Kittell Jr. of Parma; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her step father, Dean W. Kittell and grandparents, Earl and Bessie Miskimens, Eldon and Pauline Powelson and Wilson and Valeta Kittell.
A memorial service will be held at Roscoe Cemetery on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter at 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
Coshocton - Tammy Lee Powelson, age 54, of Coshocton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in her home. She was born on February 24, 1966 in Newcastle, PA. to Sandy Kittell and Lynn Powelson Sr. Step parents were Dean Kittell and Pat Powelson. She was a 1984 graduate of Coshocton High School where she was a cheerleader, mascot and class brownie. She was a physical therapy assistant at the prestigious, Heinzerling Foundation. Even after her career ended prematurely there, she continued to work training service dogs for children with autism. Most important to her were her own devoted service dogs and companions, Russell and Libby.
She is survived by her parents and siblings; Lynn (Crystal) Powelson Jr. of Coshocton, Scott (Andrea) Powelson of Newcomerstown, Amy (Kevin) Powelson of Dresden and Jeffery Kittell Sr. of Parma; Very special to her were, Aunt Loretta and Uncle Dick and nieces and nephews, Alexandra, Shayla and Jeffery Kittell Jr. of Parma; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her step father, Dean W. Kittell and grandparents, Earl and Bessie Miskimens, Eldon and Pauline Powelson and Wilson and Valeta Kittell.
A memorial service will be held at Roscoe Cemetery on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 1pm with Pastor Bill Eckert officiating.
Contributions may be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter at 21755 TR 164, Coshocton, Ohio 43812.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.