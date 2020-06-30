Tanya Sue Taylor
Coshocton - Tanya Sue Taylor, age 59, of Coshocton, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020,due to a car accident. She was born on December 5, 1960, in Coshocton to Richard and Carol (Binning) Shaw. She spent many years in Oklahoma and had recently moved back to Coshocton.
Tanya worked for Ohio Fabricators; she was full of life and enjoyed keeping busy. Tanya was a recent member of the Coshocton Genealogy Society, enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, listening to music, repurposing furniture, and beadwork.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Carol Shaw of Coshocton, her five children, Kevin Taylor of Michigan, Zack Taylor, Micah Taylor, Hannah Taylor all of Oklahoma and Leah Taylor of Coshocton; seven grandchildren, Sybil, Chaiyah, and Hunter all of Oklahoma and Ne'Vaeh, Elijah, Aurora, and Aisling all of Coshocton; one sister, Tracie (Jay) Wheeler of Coshocton and one niece and nephew, MacKenzie and Braeden Wheeler both of Coshocton.
Tanya was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffary Taylor and grandson, Malcom Ray Jenkins Jr.
Calling hours will be held at the Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 5 to 7pm. A private graveside service will be held at later date at South Lawn Cemetery.
Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson.paisleyfh.com
.