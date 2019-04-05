Services
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Free Funeral Home
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
Coshocton - 59, of Coshocton passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Ross Heart Hospital surrounded by loving family.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 6 from 2-4 P.M. at the Free Funeral Home, Coshocton, Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Terry was born February 15, 1960 in Zanesville, Ohio. He was a 1978 graduate from River View High School. He retired from Rice-Chadwick of Killbuck, Ohio in 1995.

Terry loved the Cleveland Browns and Indians. He enjoyed the outdoors by hunting, fishing and playing golf.

He is survived by his long time companion of sixteen years Sarah Hudson; parents Renard (Sue)Wright and Sandra (Ken) Hall; two sons Corbin Wright and Conor Wright both of Coshocton; two sisters Margo (Chris) Peerenboom of Columbus and Debbie (Keith) Bowman of Coshocton; special friends Mike and Christy Parsons of Coshocton.

Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to The Neuroendocrine Cancer Awareness Network at www.netcancerawareness.org

Online condolences can be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 5, 2019
