Theodore "Chester" Barrick
Coshocton - Theodore "Chester" Barrick, 78, of Coshocton, passed away at Altercare of Coshocton on Saturday November 7, 2020.
Chester was born in Greensburg, PA on July 7, 1942 to the late Theodore Leroy Barrick and Kathryn (Price) Richard.
He retired as a custodian from Coshocton City Schools/Lincoln Elementary after 30+ years of service. He also served in the U.S. Army, was an EMT for West Lafayette for numerous years and volunteered at the Baltic Police Department. Chester was a member of the Coshocton Nazarene Church and Coshocton Sportsman Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, driving around through "Gods Country", seeing all his former students from Lincoln Elementary and his love of McDonald's coffee with five creams.
Chester is survived by his daughter Kayla (Jesse Wright) Chapman of Conesville; sister Sandra Beard of Freemont, OH; nephew Chris Barrick; niece Melissa Barrick Thompson; several other nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Alice Barrick and second wife Judy Chapman; three brothers Edward, Donald and Clinton Barrick; and his beloved canine companion "Punky."
Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton on Tuesday October 10, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Funeral services for Chester will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1:00 PM with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Interment will follow in Coshocton County Memorial Gardens with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
Due to COVID-19, visitors coming to the funeral home are required to wear their own masks and attendees inside the building will be limited.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 and/or the Coshocton Nazarene Church, 1058 Orange St., Coshocton; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
