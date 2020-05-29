Theodore "Sonny" Infield
Coshocton - Theodore "Sonny" Frederick Infield, 88, of Coshocton passed away Thursday, May 29, 2020 at Altercare Nursing and Rehabilitation of Coshocton. He was born November 11, 1931 to the late Theodore C. and Frances (Howard) Infield.
Sonny served in the United States Air Force from November 14, 1951 to November 14, 1955 during the Korean War. He has worked in several strip mines as a heavy equipment operator and truck driver. He also worked for St. Regis Paper Co. before retiring.
Sonny is survived by his wife Patricia Louise Stone, who he married February 16, 1953. He is also survived by his son, James E. (Helen) Infield; daughter Melanie Jo (Lloyd) Ridenbaugh; two grandchildren, Chad (Amy) Ridenbaugh and Natasha (Jesse) Brickles; great grandchildren Caley, Raeya, and Carson Ridenbaugh, and Akeria, Kyler, and Jagger Brickles.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death his brother James E. Infield; brother-in-law James Gray; sister Phyllis Shaffer; and nephew Ricky Gray.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 10:00am - 11:00am with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Following the service a cremation will take place and the burial of his cremated remain will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00am at Coshocton County Memory gardens where the Coshocton County Veterans Council will perform military honors. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Coshocton Tribune from May 29 to May 30, 2020.