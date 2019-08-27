|
|
Theodore "Ted" Pappas
Coshocton - Theodore "Ted" C. Pappas, 90, passed away at Coshocton County Regional Medical Center on Sunday August 25, 2019. He was born on October 27, 1928 to the late Gus and Mary (Higgins) Pappas.
Ted graduated from St. Charles Prep School and served in the United States Army from 1950 - 1952. On June 1, 1968 he married the love of his life, Phyllis; they have been married for 51 years.
Ted was president of Shaffer Tent and Awning; through his hard work, he made Shaffers to the largest supplier of the PGA Equipment. They are known today as one of the biggest and best in the business. He also was owner and operator of Colonial Flag Company; known today as Annin Flag Co.. Through his years he was helpful with so many young men, just out of high school, and fireman in Coshocton with employment.
Along with his loving wife, he is survived by his four sons; Craig Pappas, Gary Pappas, Dan Spaulding and Bobby Spaulding; many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his sons David Pappas and Steve Spaulding.
A private family service will be held at a later date in South Lawn Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.
Per Ted's request. in lieu of flowers all donations can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 805 Main St., Coshocton, OH 43812.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family, an online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com .
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Aug. 27, 2019