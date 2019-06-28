Thomas J. McNichols



Coshocton - Thomas Joseph McNichols, 91, of Coshocton went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, leaving behind a legacy of family and service.



Tom was born in Coshocton on May 30, 1928, to the late James and Marie (Daugherty) McNichols. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII.



Tom married Marilyn Ann (Roller) McNichols on September 8, 1956. After retiring from Stone Container, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends in the Senior Golf League at Coshocton's Hilltop Golf Course.



Together, Tom and Marilyn had five children, Patricia (Philip) Brown of Warsaw, Timothy (Cindy) McNichols of Columbus, Thomas (Lisa) McNichols of Newark, Amy (Brian) Reiss of Coshocton, and Matthew McNichols of Coshocton; grandchildren Jennifer McNichols, Tiffany (Dustin) Gregory, Megan (Kevin Walsh) McNichols, Michelle McNichols, Sean McNichols, Julie (James) Davenport, Michael "MJ" McNichols, Brianne Reiss, Kelly (Tyler) Rausch-Davis, Jessica McNichols, Mark McNichols, Molly Reiss, Jana (Cole) Nethers, Josh McNichols, and Jayden McNichols; great grandchildren Dustin, Aria and Adelaide Gregory; Luke, Jacob and Jaycie Davenport, and Laila and Amelia McNichols.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Bernadine McNichols and Mary Honnold, brother Robert McNichols, granddaughter Jenae' Madison McNichols and infant grandsons Thomas Joseph and James Andrew McNichols.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, July 1, at 10:30 AM with Father Victor Wesolowski and Deacon Doug Mould officiating. Interment will follow in Roscoe Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.



Memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, Jenae' McNichols Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1437, Hebron, OH 43025-1437 or Aria Rose Gregory Medical Expenses, P.O. Box 1215, Coshocton, OH 43812.



The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune on June 28, 2019