Services
Miller Funeral Home
639 Main Street
Coshocton, OH 43812
740-622-8000
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas McNichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. McNichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. McNichols Obituary
Thomas J. McNichols

Coshocton - Thomas Joseph McNichols, 91, of Coshocton went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 26, leaving behind a legacy of family and service.

Tom was born in Coshocton on May 30, 1928, to the late James and Marie (Daugherty) McNichols. He was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School and a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Church and the Knights of Columbus. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII.

Tom married Marilyn Ann (Roller) McNichols on September 8, 1956. After retiring from Stone Container, he became an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his friends in the Senior Golf League at Coshocton's Hilltop Golf Course.

Together, Tom and Marilyn had five children, Patricia (Philip) Brown of Warsaw, Timothy (Cindy) McNichols of Columbus, Thomas (Lisa) McNichols of Newark, Amy (Brian) Reiss of Coshocton, and Matthew McNichols of Coshocton; grandchildren Jennifer McNichols, Tiffany (Dustin) Gregory, Megan (Kevin Walsh) McNichols, Michelle McNichols, Sean McNichols, Julie (James) Davenport, Michael "MJ" McNichols, Brianne Reiss, Kelly (Tyler) Rausch-Davis, Jessica McNichols, Mark McNichols, Molly Reiss, Jana (Cole) Nethers, Josh McNichols, and Jayden McNichols; great grandchildren Dustin, Aria and Adelaide Gregory; Luke, Jacob and Jaycie Davenport, and Laila and Amelia McNichols.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters Bernadine McNichols and Mary Honnold, brother Robert McNichols, granddaughter Jenae' Madison McNichols and infant grandsons Thomas Joseph and James Andrew McNichols.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Monday, July 1, at 10:30 AM with Father Victor Wesolowski and Deacon Doug Mould officiating. Interment will follow in Roscoe Cemetery with Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard performing military honors.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Sacred Heart Church, Jenae' McNichols Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1437, Hebron, OH 43025-1437 or Aria Rose Gregory Medical Expenses, P.O. Box 1215, Coshocton, OH 43812.

The Miller Funeral Home, Coshocton is serving the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home
Download Now
coshoctontribune