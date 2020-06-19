Thomas M. Borden



Carmel, IN - Thomas M. Borden, of Carmel, Indiana passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the age of 93. Tom was born May 20, 1927 in Millersburg, Ohio to William and Agnes Myers. Tom was adopted by Ralph and Marie Borden. Tom spent the first half of his life in Ohio as a farmer, oilfield worker and steelworker. After retirement he split his time between Ohio and Florida, where he greatly enjoyed golfing. Tom's last years were spent in Indiana. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Naomi (McCurdy) Borden, brothers, Billy and Jim and sisters Clara and Jane.



He is survived by his wife, Susanna (Horn) Borden; children, Thomas R and Ruthie Borden, Ellen and Gary Mechling, Andrea and Chadon Hudson, and Kelly and Dale Askey; four stepsons; niece, Debbie and nephews Doug, Gordon and Art and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Feeney-Hornak Shadeland Mortuary assisting family.









