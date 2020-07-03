Thomas T. "Tom" Ungurean
Coshocton - Thomas T. "Tom" Ungurean, 69, passed away at his family home on Thursday July 2, 2020.
Tom was born in Coshocton on June 7, 1951 to the late Constantine "Carl" and Sophie F. Ungurean.
He loved his airplanes, motorcycles, race cars and collecting guns. Tom was the Vice President of Oxford Mining in Coshocton, Alton Coal Company in Utah and owner of the Railroad Saloon in Coshocton.
Tom is survived by his wife Sandy Ungurean; two sons Jai (Sandy) Ungurean and Thomas Ungurean Jr. both of Coshocton; one granddaughter Ashley Ungurean; two brothers Michael Ungurean of Zanesville and Charles Ungurean of Dublin; one sister Sophia Sue Ungurean of Coshocton; several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Angela Ungurean.
Per Tom's wishes, a cremation will take place, no services are planned at this time.
The Miller Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
