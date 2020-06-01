Timothy "Tim" Dockery
West Lafayette - Timothy "Tim" Dockery, 55, of West Lafayette passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. He was born in Hartford, KY on September 23, 1964.
Tim had previously worked for Annin Flag and he loved fishing, racing, and working on cars.
He is survived by his children Kacie Dockery of Coshocton, Timmy (Cheyenne) Dockery of Coshocton, Lacie Dockery of Cambridge, and Carson (Karlee) Dockery of KY; parents A.C. and Mae (Burden) Dockery of West Lafayette; grandchildren Aadon, Kolbie, Seth, Maelee, and Lilliann; siblings Debbie (Mickey) Humphrey; Rick (Susan) Dockery, Michael (Angel) Dockery, and Ruth (Bob) Cifranic); and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held at the Village Baptist Church, 22131 Orchard St., West Lafayette, Ohio 43845 on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 1:00pm - 2:00pm with the funeral service beginning at 3:00pm with Pastor AC Dockery officiating. All family and friends are welcome. The Miller Funeral Home and Crematory is handling arrangements for the family. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.