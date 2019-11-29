|
|
Timothy "Tim" F. Smith
West Lafayette - Timothy "Tim" F. Smith age 59 of West Lafayette, OH formerly of Caldwell, OH passed away unexpectedly at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born June 7, 1960 in Orrville, OH a son of Wilda E. Warner Bender of Caldwell and the late James H. Smith.
Tim was employed at NGO Development for 20 years. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed camping and could be found most often hanging out in his garage, especially on Sunday afternoons watching his Browns play football. The family would like to share that Tim gave the gift of life through organ donation.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father Charles Bender; 2 nephews Nicholas Smith and Adam Bender; niece Elexis "Lexi" Bender; father-in-law and mother-in-law James W. Moore and Esther E. Moore.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother, are his wife Pam Moore Smith, whom he married June 10, 1978; daughter Shelley (Josh Clark) Smith of West Lafayette, OH; son Tim (Amber) Smith of Caldwell; 3 grandchildren Laken Clark, Zayne Smith, and Lilly Clark; great-grandson Colt Willey; 2 brothers Jamie (Debbie) Smith of Rittman, OH and Eric (Veronica) Bender of Caldwell; sister Charlee (Tracy) Petry of Macksburg, OH; good friend Kirk Reed of West Lafayette. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, large extended family, and friends.
The family will receive friends for visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Chandler Funeral Home, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Tim's nephew Ryan Saling officiating. Cremation will follow with inurnment to be held at a later date. Please join us in remembering Tim by visiting his memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net.
He will always be remembered by his friends and family saying his favorite line "Friends Forever."
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019