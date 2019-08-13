|
|
Timothy "Tim" Haning
Coshocton - Timothy "Tim" Bruce Haning, loving father, caring brother, devoted son and friend, joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a brave and strong fight against his illness, saying proudly, "I did it!"
Tim Haning was born on November 25, 1955 to Sandi A. Haning and Charles Bruce Haning (deceased). Tim is survived by his son, Kyle B. (Mandy) Haning of Ashland, OH. Brother to Tom (Mindy) Haning (deceased), Tammy (Charles) Tolley, Trisha (Tom-deceased) (Haning) Kyer, Tracy (Rich) Bowlen all of Lancaster, OH. Tim is also survived by 9 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephews.
After graduating from Lancaster High School and then Muskingum University, Tim went on to live an adventurous life. The countless friends and memories developed over his 63 years is a testament to the love and friendship he shared with all he felt blessed to know. Other than the incredible love he had for his son, Kyle, Tim's mindful and dedicated work for gardening demonstrated the passion he had for the Greenhouse. In addition to playing basketball, Tim was an avid tennis player. The tennis court was a place where he bonded with his brother and sisters. Tim would often share stories of the glory days playing in the county tournament, and in recent weeks, while claiming his memory couldn't recall his losses, he readily named everyone he beat.
The family is deeply grateful for the continuous outpouring of love, prayers, and support. We also wish to share an incredibly heartfelt appreciation to the Pickering House. In the compassion, dedication and loving care shown to Tim during his last few days by all the staff, it was clear God truly placed angels by his side. We simply cannot thank the Pickering House enough for that. We invite you to join us in remembrance of a life well lived, a father deeply loved and greatly missed, a family member never to be forgotten and friend who cared about each of us with his whole heart.
A Celebration of Life is to take place on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 1:00PM at the Halteman-Fett and Dyer Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Wheatley officiating. A committal service is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may visit from 11AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be made at www.haltemanfettdyer.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Aug. 13, 2019