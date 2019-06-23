Timothy Ray Albaugh Sr.



Coshocton - Timothy Ray Albaugh Sr., age 52, of Coshocton, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1967 in Coshocton, to the late James and Cynthia (Hall) Albaugh.



Tim worked for his family's business for over 22years at Extermintal Termite & Pest Control. He took pride in everything he did. Tim enjoyed cooking, grilling and yard work. He loved Pink Floyd music, supporting , spending time with his family and was an all-around American and good patriot.



He is survived by the love of his life, Lisa Hardesty of 25 years; children, Tim (Emily) Albaugh Jr. of Columbus, Christopher (Shawna) Albaugh of Coshocton, Damieon Hardesty of Coshocton, Amber Hardesty of Coshocton and Kevin (Kaitlin) Hardesty of Canton; five grandchildren, Lexi, Caine, Elise, Sylence, and Sylas; two brothers, Kim (Deleesie) Albaugh of West Lafayette and Rob (Jody) Albaugh of West Lafayette; many nieces and nephews and his dog, Frosty.



Along with his parents, Tim is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Leanna Jo.



Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 5:00pm to 6:00 pm at Given-Dawson- Paisley Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6:00pm with Reverend Ric Bonice officiating.



For those who wish, memorial donations may be made in Tim's name to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary