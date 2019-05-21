|
Dresden - Tina M. Brown, 57, of Dresden, Ohio died Saturday evening, May 18, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. Her loving family was at her side
Born June 8, 1961 in Hamilton County, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Merle R. and Marjorie (Dusenberry) Randles and was a 1979 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. Mrs. Brown was a member of the Northgate Church of Dresden and was a former employee of the Longaberger Company. She enjoyed making chocolates and baking. Tina loved angels and lighthouses.
Surviving is her loving husband of 37 years, Gary Brown whom she married February 14, 1982; two sons, Andrew (Taylor) Brown and Matthew Brown, both of Zanesville; one daughter, April Brown of Dresden; two grandchildren, Ella and Edgar Brown; two sisters, Sandra (Terry) Cullins of Dresden and Cindy (Rich) Lake of Frazeysburg; one brother, Michael Randles of Zanesville and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are four half-sisters, Darlene Green of Cocoa, Florida, Cheryl Giebell of Chillicothe, Ohio, Karen Paris of North Ridgeville, Ohio and Lorena Frazier of Orlando, Florida; two half-brothers, Fred Waugh and Keith Waugh, both of Chillicothe; several brothers in-law and sisters in-law, Susan Brown of Dresden, Patty Hosey of Zanesville, Linda (Robert) Hummel of Duncan Falls, Ohio and Jim (Rose) Brown of South Zanesville.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Merle "Skip" Randles; three half-brothers, Rick Randles, Chuck Green and Dwight Green and two sisters in-law, Bonnie Myers and Betty Brown.
Calling hours will be 5pm to 8pm Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Northgate Church Dresden, 10516 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the church with Pastor Mike and Melody Foster officiating. Burial will be in Dresden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tri-Valley Food Pantry, care of Northgate Church Dresden, Post Office Box 83, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 21, 2019