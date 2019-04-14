Tobby Edgell



Coshocton - Tobby Allen Edgell, 74, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.



Tobby was born in Wellsburg, West Virginia to the late Zedic and Grace (Young) Edgell. After high school, he spent many years working as a truck driver. In his spare time, he loved to work on cars.



Tobby is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara Edgell, three children: Rodney (Sabrina Phillips) Edgell, Debra (Kelly) Billy, and Ricky (Tina) Edgell, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Edgell, and his brother, Gary Edgell.



Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday with Evangelist Lloyd Tenney officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.



For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Tobby's name to Genesis Hospital 2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.



An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-pailsyefh.com.