Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Tobby Edgell
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Coshocton - Tobby Allen Edgell, 74, of Coshocton, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019.

Tobby was born in Wellsburg, West Virginia to the late Zedic and Grace (Young) Edgell. After high school, he spent many years working as a truck driver. In his spare time, he loved to work on cars.

Tobby is survived by his ex-wife, Barbara Edgell, three children: Rodney (Sabrina Phillips) Edgell, Debra (Kelly) Billy, and Ricky (Tina) Edgell, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Sharon Edgell, and his brother, Gary Edgell.

Calling hours will be held at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday with Evangelist Lloyd Tenney officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Tobby's name to Genesis Hospital 2951 Maple Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-pailsyefh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
Download Now