Coshocton - Toby J. Aber, 38, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. He was born in Coshocton on August 24, 1980.



He spent most of his life caring for the mentally disabled and elderly people before adopting his son, Ian. Since he has been a stay at home father. He was very passionate about fighting for equal rights for all. He was a member of the Human Rights Campaign and has been an avid donor to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. He is also was a huge sports fan and loved Ohio State Football, the Chicago Bears and the art of Lyrical and Contemporary Dance.



Toby would like to thank Wendy Timmons for giving him the greatest gift of life that could never be repaid, and her good deed will live forever. Toby and his husband, George, was the first same gender couple who legally adopted a child in Coshocton County.



He is survived by his husband, George Aber Jr. of Coshocton; son Ian Aber of Coshocton; mother Pamala (Robert) Hamilton; brothers Thomas (Wendy) Timmons, Chris Timmons, and Jeremy Timmons; brother-in-law Steve (Angel) Aber; mother and father-in-law Janette and George Aber Sr.; and several nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father David Timmons; paternal grandfather Allen Farley; Maternal grandfather William Winegar; mother-in-law Darlene Lehotay; step grandfather Robert Honaker; and several friends.



Per Toby's wishes a cremation will take place and burial of his ashes will take place at a later date at Memorial Gardens, Cambridge, OH. Memorial contributions can be directed towards the St. Jude's Children's hospital.