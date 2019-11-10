|
|
Toby Mizer
Coshocton - Toby Steve Mizer, 42, died Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Community Hospice Truman House in New Philadelphia.
He was born May 13, 1977 in Coshocton. He attended River View Schools, and loved finding ginseng, hunting, fishing, and just being outdoors.
He is survived by his mother, Deanna (Richard Sr.) Murray of Coshocton; his father, Steve Mizer of Warsaw; a daughter, Haven Mizer; two grandchildren, Zaiden Curry & Paris Phillips; his grandparents, Thomas & Marlene Colburn of Coshocton; and several step-sisters, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Donald & Hazel Mizer; uncles, Greg Colburn, Lewis Mizer, and Gary Mizer, Sr.; and a step-brother, Richard Murray. Jr.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Warsaw. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be directed to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave. SW New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019