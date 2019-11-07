Services
Todd Harold Davis

Todd Harold Davis Obituary
Todd Harold Davis

Todd Harold Davis, 55, passed away on October 29, 2019.

He is survived by loving wife Michele of 23 years, sons Zachary and Brendon, brother Trevor and two wonderful aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by father Harold "Sonny" Davis and mother Eileen (Marshall) Davis Mullett.

There is a Celebration of Life being given on Sunday, November 10th in a lovely outdoor setting in Tarpon Springs, FL that requires no further adornment.

In lieu of flowers, Todd was passionate about the in honor of his beloved Mother Eileen.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
