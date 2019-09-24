Services
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Together Again: Donna Jean Griffith

Together Again: Donna Jean Griffith Obituary
Donna Jean Griffith, 81, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bakersville on October 3, 1937 to the late Clarence and Clara (Brown) Schlarb.

She graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1955 and worked at Jones Zylon for 12 years.

Donna is survived by her daughter Brenda Griffith of West Lafayette; siblings Richard Schlarb of Newcomerstown, Patty Conway of Cleveland, TN, Linda (Galen) Honabarger of Coshocton, and Robert (Martha) Schlarb; sister-in-laws Marjorie Griffith and Jane Swinderman.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Griffith whom passed away June 27, 2014; brother Clarence (Betty) Schlarb; sister-in-law June Schlarb; and brother-in-law Wayne Conway.

Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday September 25, 2019 from 5:00pm-7:00pm and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services for Donna will be held Thursday at 11:00am with Pastor Shannin Treat officiating. Burial will follow at West Lawn Cemetery, Newcomerstown. An online memorial is located at

www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019
