Together Again; Elizabeth Jane Magness



Plainfield - Elizabeth Jane Magness, age 92, of Plainfield, Ohio, passed on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Elizabeth was born on January 30, 1927 to the late Ruth and Bryl Shaw. Elizabeth is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William and Kathy Bryan, her brother, Russell Shaw, her sister, Bonnie Ward, her brother, Johnny Shaw, her granddaughters, Alicia (Bryan) Motyka and Lindsay (Bryan) McCord, and three great-grandchildren. Along with her parents, Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Fielding Magness.



Elizabeth was a proud avid bowler and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved crocheting, baking, and making candy and other goodies for the Coshocton Fair each year. And while Fielding hated flying, Elizabeth always found a way to travel even after he retired from the service. They took the train throughout the U.S. to go to Army reunions, they would drive to VA to visit their grandkids, and Elizabeth traveled every year with her sister to Girl State. She was also a member of Plainfield UMC and loved her time spent watering flowers at the church for many years.



Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Miller Funeral Home at, 639 Main Street, Coshocton, Ohio 43812. There will be a Funeral Service on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Plainfield UMC, 101 Church St., Plainfield, Ohio 43836. Burial will follow at Plainfield Cemetery, a reception will follow at Plainfield UMC. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Plainfield UMC in memory of Elizabeth Magness. Published in the Coshocton Tribune on May 1, 2019