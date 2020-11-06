1/1
Tom E. Davis
Tom E. Davis

Coshocton - Tom E. Davis age 78, of Coshocton, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. He was born on December 6, 1941 to the late Dwight "Tom" and Myrtle (Lewis) Davis.

After graduating from Roscoe High School in 1959, he married Patricia "Pat" (Jones) Davis in 1963 who survives. Tom worked for General Electric for five years and then worked for AK Steel for 33 years before retiring 2001.

Tom was a life member of Roscoe United Methodist Church. He was a content man who enjoyed a simple life; yard work and flowers where his passion. Tom enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, playing cards and collected may things, with his favorite being license plates. He loved his family deeply and he will be truly missed by all.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat; his two daughters, Kim (Jim) Carozza of Liberty Twp, Ohio and Sheri (Ken) Capell of Miamisburg, Ohio; four grandchildren, Sarah (Tyler) Fojtik, Stephanie Carozza, Austin Capell and Jordyn Capell; three great-grandchildren, Cameron, Brooke and Eli Fojtik; and one brother, Bob (Rossann) Davis of Cohocton.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 pm at South Lawn Cemetery with Pastor Harold Sprague officiating. Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home is serving the family.

Memorial donations can be made in Tom's name to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 2094 S. 9th St., Coshocton, Ohio 43812.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.






Published in Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
