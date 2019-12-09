|
|
Tommy D. Currence
Coshocton - Tommy D. Currence age 71, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Free Funeral Home Coshocton, Ohio with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Tommy was born December 2, 1948 in Buchannon, West Virginia to Tommy and Dora (Smyeer) Currence. He married Penny L Newell October 20, 1990 and she survives. He retired from MFM Building Products Corporation in Coshocton after 23 years. He loved to ride around Wills Creek and enjoyed hunting, bird watching and feeding the squirrels.
In addition to his wife Penny of 30 years, he is survived by step-daughter Heidi Newell of Coshocton; five children Jerry Currence of the home, Amanda Rowan of Montville, Ohio, Christopher Currence of Mentor, Ohio, Samantha Currence of Warren, Ohio and Shannon Currence of Warren, Ohio; fourteen grandchildren; one sister Rosy Currence of Jacksonville, Florida and one brother Charles Currence of Akron, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother Albert; two sisters Helen and Mae.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019