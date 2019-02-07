Services
Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
5600 N Wooster Avenue Ext Nw
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-5506
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
NewPointe Community Church
Dover, OH
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
Evergreen Burial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Alberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis W. Alberts


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Travis W. Alberts Obituary
Travis W. Alberts

New Philadelphia - Travis W. Alberts, 47, of New Philadelphia died Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center at Canton.

Born in Coshocton on October 3, 1971, Travis is the son of John William Alberts, Jr. and Marilyn Eileen (Hoffman) Alberts.

After graduating from Ridgewood High School in 1990, he continued his formal education at Walsh University obtaining a bachelors degree in business and finance.

Presently, Travis was working his "dream job" as the Chief Operations Officer for New Philadelphia City Schools. He also was an avid fan for all Quaker athletics, but greatly enjoyed coaching the boys' varsity basketball and freshman football teams.

To many students and his own children, Travis was fondly known as, "Mr. New Philadelphia." Whether he was a fan at his kids' functions or volunteering as a member of the New Philadelphia Rotary Club, he had a heart for the community and its people.

Travis was proud of his membership with the Coshocton Community Choir and had a great love for autumn in the valley, always attending the Coshocton County Fair. Many are aware of his hat collection, which spans many years and fills many Tupperware tubs.

He will be deeply missed by his family, including his children, Cameron, Alexandra "Allie", and Ashlyn Alberts; his parents, John and Marilyn Alberts, Jr. of West Lafayette; his sister, Kelly (Gordon) Kendall of Coshocton; his former wife, Kelli Alberts; extended family, Diane (Kevin) Meek, Kendall, Kassidy, and Kristian Meek, Wayne and Lynne Hoffman, Lisa (Bruce) Neumann, and Karen (Bill) Dwyer; his girlfriend, Carrie Collins; in addition to numerous friends and community members, and his dog, Mocha.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM and 6 to 8 PM at NewPointe Community Church in Dover. A funeral service led by Pastors Joe Schulz and Rich VanArsdalen will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 in the church at 11 AM. Burial will follow in Evergreen Burial Park.

Memorial contributions in Travis' memory may be directed to the Quaker Club, 248 Front Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences, please visit the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Geib Funeral Center & Crematory
Download Now