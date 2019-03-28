Services
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Life Ministries
727 S 7th St
Coshocton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Coshocton - Twila Marie Krieger, 87, of Coshocton passed away, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Coshocton Regional Medical Center. She was born in Coshocton on September 30, 1931 to the late Lulu Cupps.

Twila worked at Kroger as a cashier and as a manager. She loved crocheting, walking her dog, Willy, cooking, gardening, watching tv and spending time with her family.

Twila is survived by her son Randy (Patty) Krieger of Coshocton; and her grandchildren Thomas (Sarah) Krieger of Lakewood, Ohio and Tyler Krieger of Coshocton.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Krieger, whom passed away February 27, 1972; son Scott Krieger; and step son Thomas Krieger.

Friends may call at New Life Ministries, 727 S 7th St, Coshocton, OH 43812, on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00 with funeral services beginning at 11:00 with Pastor Mark Granger officiating. Burial will follow at Coshocton County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Coshocton County Animal Shelter. The Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
