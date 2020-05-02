Services
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-1711
Tyler Hunt

Tyler Hunt Obituary
Tyler Hunt

Coshocton - Tyler Burr Hunt, age 28, of Coshocton, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, social distancing measures will be in place and we are only allowing 10 people inside the funeral home at a time. We also ask that you please wear facemask at all times for the health and safety of our guest and employees.

A cremation will follow at a later date.

An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 2 to May 4, 2020
