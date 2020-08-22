1/1
Tyler John Ridenour
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tyler's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tyler John Ridenour

Stone Creek - Tyler John Ridenour, age 22, of Stone Creek, passed away on August 21, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1998, in Millersburg to John Rindenour and Victoria (Stockum) Geary.

Tyler graduated from Ridgewood High School in 2017, and worked on his family's Dairy Farm. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved to play video games and collect rare coins. Tyler will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Victoria Geary of Coshocton, father John (Elizabeth) Ridenour of Stone Creek, sister Natasha Price of Cleveland, brothers Joshua Price of Kentucky, and Hayden Geary of Coshocton; grandparents Kenneth and Marsha Ridenour of Stone Creek, and JoLynn Price of Midvale, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and his loving girlfriend, Morgan Dean.

Tyler is preceded in death by his sister, Alexis Ridenour and grandparents, John and Helen Stockum.

Private funeral services will be held at Salem Evans Creek Lutheran Church on Monday, August 24, 2020. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Tyler's name to the Salem Evans Creek Cemetery Association, 9030 Deibel Rd., Stone Creek, Ohio 43840.

Online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home
186 Park Ave
Coshocton, OH 43812
7406221711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Given-Dawson-Paisley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved