Unita Rogers
Wooster - Unita F. (Akins) Rogers, 87, formerly of Coshocton, died Friday, January 31, 2020 at West View Healthy Living in Wooster.
She was born Nov. 18, 1932 in Holmes Co. to the late Mark W. and Lulu I. (Tish) Akins. She was a 1950 graduate of Danville High School, and worked at the former Commonwealth Loan Co., the former Shaw-Barton Co., and Gene Huff Accountant, all in bookkeeping.
She married Robert N. Rogers on Feb. 6, 1954, who preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2014. She was a member of the former Park United Methodist Church, where she coordinated funeral meals and helped with the annual church fundraiser luncheon. She was also a volunteer with the Pink Ladies Auxiliary of Coshocton Regional Medical Center for over 40 years with +3,500 hours of service. She was a Coshocton High School Music Booster for over 10 years. In retirement, she went on many RV & camping trips to Texas & Florida with her husband.
She is survived by two daughters; Diana (Gary) Kobs of Wooster, and Tina (Jay) Love of Muncie, IN; five sisters, Erma Doty of Ashland, Wynona Rosenberger of Maryville, TN, Janice (Jeff) Thomas of Coshocton, Bonnie Hinkle of Walhonding, and Connie (Dave) Durben of Millersport; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and her constant companion, her calico cat "Izzy".
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth, Gary, Dale, & Ervin Akins; and a sister, Betty Taylor.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw, with Pastor Tim McCollum officiating. Burial will follow in Coshocton Co. Memory Gardens. Visitation is one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Please visit www.fischerfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
In lieu of flowers, Unita's family requests memorial donations to LifeCare Hospice, 1900 Akron Rd. Wooster, OH 44691.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020