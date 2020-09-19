1/
Veronica Sue Whited
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica Sue Whited

Tiverton - Veronica Sue Whited, age 63, of Tiverton, Ohio passed away September 16, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Flushing, Ohio on October 1, 1956 to the late Harold and Nellie (Garrett) Shannon.

Veronica was a nurse that worked at Sycamore Run Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She married James P. Whited May 6, 1992 who survives.

Veronica, in addition to her husband, is survived by her son Tim (Michelle) Kline of Holmes County; five grandchildren Brooke, Zach, Caleb, Cassidy, and Kallie; two great children Zaeden and Ledger.

There will be no services for Veronica. The Free Funeral Home of Coshocton is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON
788 S SECOND ST
Coshocton, OH 43812
(740) 622-4515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Free Funeral Home - COSHOCTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved