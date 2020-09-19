Veronica Sue Whited
Tiverton - Veronica Sue Whited, age 63, of Tiverton, Ohio passed away September 16, 2020 at the James Cancer Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born in Flushing, Ohio on October 1, 1956 to the late Harold and Nellie (Garrett) Shannon.
Veronica was a nurse that worked at Sycamore Run Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She married James P. Whited May 6, 1992 who survives.
Veronica, in addition to her husband, is survived by her son Tim (Michelle) Kline of Holmes County; five grandchildren Brooke, Zach, Caleb, Cassidy, and Kallie; two great children Zaeden and Ledger.
There will be no services for Veronica. The Free Funeral Home of Coshocton is handling the arrangements.