1/1
Vickie Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Wells

Walhonding -

Vickie Christine (Lint) Wells, 77, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sharon Brook Assisted Living in Newark.

She was born April 6, 1943 in Monroe Township, Coshocton County to the late Dallas W. and Mary M. (Coudret) Lint.

Vickie was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School. She worked for 32 years in the U.S. Postal service, retiring as Postmaster from the Dresden Post Office. She was a member of the Coshocton Nazarene Church where she was a former member of the church board, and a small group teacher. She was also a member of the former Warsaw Emergency Squad.

She is survived by her husband, William W. Wells, whom she married October 6, 1962. Also surviving are two sons, William W. Wells, Jr. of Walhonding and Jeffrey D. Wells of Glenmont. Grandchildren, Emily Rager, Luke Wells, Ashley Bennett, & Dakota McCartney Wells. A great grandchild, Landon Wells. Four sisters, Bonnie (William) Matheny of Warsaw, Valerie Mathias of Coshocton, Brenda (Jeff) Walters of Canal Fulton, & Mary E. Lint of Warsaw. A brother, Bernie (Vonita) Sampsel of Mineral City.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Dawn Wells, and a brother, James Sampsel.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coshocton Nazarene Church 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Darling Run Cemetery at Warsaw.

Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, capacity will be limited inside the funeral home and the church. www.fischerfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the Coshocton Nazarene Church 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH 43812.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Coshocton Tribune from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fischer Funeral Home
412 E. Main St.
Warsaw, OH 43844
(740) 824-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fischer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved