Vickie Wells
Walhonding -
Vickie Christine (Lint) Wells, 77, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Sharon Brook Assisted Living in Newark.
She was born April 6, 1943 in Monroe Township, Coshocton County to the late Dallas W. and Mary M. (Coudret) Lint.
Vickie was a 1961 graduate of Warsaw High School. She worked for 32 years in the U.S. Postal service, retiring as Postmaster from the Dresden Post Office. She was a member of the Coshocton Nazarene Church where she was a former member of the church board, and a small group teacher. She was also a member of the former Warsaw Emergency Squad.
She is survived by her husband, William W. Wells, whom she married October 6, 1962. Also surviving are two sons, William W. Wells, Jr. of Walhonding and Jeffrey D. Wells of Glenmont. Grandchildren, Emily Rager, Luke Wells, Ashley Bennett, & Dakota McCartney Wells. A great grandchild, Landon Wells. Four sisters, Bonnie (William) Matheny of Warsaw, Valerie Mathias of Coshocton, Brenda (Jeff) Walters of Canal Fulton, & Mary E. Lint of Warsaw. A brother, Bernie (Vonita) Sampsel of Mineral City.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Dawn Wells, and a brother, James Sampsel.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Coshocton Nazarene Church 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH with Pastor Steve Ward officiating. Burial will follow in the Darling Run Cemetery at Warsaw.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Fischer Funeral Home in Warsaw. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, capacity will be limited inside the funeral home and the church. www.fischerfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the Coshocton Nazarene Church 1058 Orange St. Coshocton, OH 43812.