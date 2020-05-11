|
|
Violet Eberwine
Coshocton - Violet Lucille Eberwine, 81, of Coshocton passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Altercare Health and Rehabilitation of Coshocton. She was born in Adamsville, Ohio on July 25, 1938 to the late George and Doris (Richard) Gress Sr.
Violet was a member of the Church of Christ, worked in the nursery, and enjoyed participating in many church events. She loved to travel, especially to Florida with her husband Harold, paint, and being a grandma and great grandma.
Violet is survived by her husband of 28 years, Harold Eberwine; children Tammy (Sean) Gross of Coshocton and Trevor (Shannon) Meek of Nashport; step children Steve Eberwine and Helen (Jim) Infield; grandchildren Lucas, Parker, and Sawyer Gross and Hayden, Hannah, and Heath Meek; step grandchildren Angie (Chuck) Wegener and Adrian Eberwine; step great grandchildren Kaitlin and Kaden; siblings Beth Green, Louise Wiggins, Garnett (Beryl) Cox, and John Gress.
Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband Larry Meek, who passed away in 1987; sons Rick Lee and Randy Lee Meek; sister Martha (Ed) Williams; and brother George Gress Jr.
Friends may call at the Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main Street Coshocton, Ohio 43812 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 11:00am - 12:00pm with funeral services beginning at 12:00pm with Pastor Lloyd Tenney officiating. Burial will follow at South Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be directed towards the Alzheimer's Foundations, envelopes will be available at the funeral home. An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19 Social distancing protocol will be strictly observed at all times of visitation, service & burial. The funeral home is asking visitors to please bring their own PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) if they feel they need it.
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from May 11 to May 12, 2020