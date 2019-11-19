|
|
Virginia "Peggy" A. Blake
Coshocton - Virginia "Peggy" A. Blake age 79 of Coshocton, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Altercare of Coshocton.
She was born November 3, 1940 in Cleveland, Ohio to John and Mary (Hopkins) Cerveny.
Virginia was a homemaker foremost but also was a server at both Spitler's and Andy's Restaurants in Coshocton.
There will be a private family graveside service at South Lawn Cemetery at a later date.
She is survived by three children Diane (Brad) Perkins of Nashport, Ohio, Daniel Blake of West Lafayette, Ohio and David (Zara) Adkins of Coshocton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; one sister Judy Cerveny of Iowa.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter Dolores "Lori" Forsberg; one sister Sandy Phillips; two brothers Johnny Cerveny and Jimmy Cerveny.
Free Funeral Home of Coshocton is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.freefuneralhome.com
Published in the Coshocton Tribune from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019